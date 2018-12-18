Cyclone Phethai: More rain forecast for West Bengal till Wednesday
The weatherman forecast light to moderate rain in most places of Gangetic West Bengal and in some places of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal
Kolkata: Cyclone Phethai has weakened into a well-marked low pressure as it moved in a north-easterly direction, the Meteorological Department said Tuesday while forecasting more rain till Wednesday morning in West Bengal.
Intermittent rain and chilly wind continued through the night in most places of West Bengal, causing hardship to school children and office-goers in the morning.
The weather is likely to improve from Wednesday morning in West Bengal as the well-marked low pressure will further weaken into a low pressure system and move to the north-eastern states, where it will cause heavy rain at isolated places, the Met department said.
The weatherman forecast light to moderate rain in most places of Gangetic West Bengal and in some places of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.
In Kolkata, the maximum day temperature has come down to around 22 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, owing to an overcast sky and continuous light rain.
The Met department has forecast generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers in the city till Wednesday morning.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
