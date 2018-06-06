Amit Shah says confident Shiv Sena, BJP will fight polls together

BJP president Amit Shah. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP and the Shiv Sena would “certainly fight Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together”.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win the 2019 elections, Shah said during an interaction with reporters before his meeting with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at ‘Matoshri’. Shah was accompanied by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, while Thackeray was joined by his son Aaditya.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections together, but split before the Maharashtra assembly elections six months later. In January, Thackeray had said that the Shiv Sena would contest all future elections on its own and the Sena chief has maintained this position ever since.

However, at least two senior Shiv Sena leaders, including an MP, said on the condition of anonymity, that their commitment to Hindutva and nearly three-decade long association at the ground level may force Uddhav Thackeray to change his mind.

“What will we achieve by severing ties with the BJP in a scenario when all opposition parties are coming together? Shiv Sena cannot be a part of this opposition alliance because all these parties are anti-Hindutva. Our cadres would prefer staying with the BJP than either going on our own or joining the opposition alliance,” the Shiv Sena MP said.

A state BJP leader, who did not want to be named, said Thackeray was consciously putting up a brave front to “keep the Sena cadres in fighting mode” and also because he has not been able to reconcile the “stark differences between the two factions in the Sena, of which one favoured an alliance with the BJP, while the other wanted the party to chart an independent course”.

Earlier in the day, Shah had called on Ratan Tata and actor Madhuri Dixit at their residences as part of his Sampark for Samarthan Abhiyan (contact campaign to seek support) launched last month. The Maharashtra BJP later issued a press note saying Shah had apprised both Tata and Dixit of the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in the last four years.

Fadnavis, state BJP president Raosaheb Danve, and Maharashtra education minister and Mumbai’s guardian minister Vinod Tawde had accompanied Shah on these calls.

The BJP president’s meeting with Lata Mangeshkar was, however, cancelled because of the veteran singer’s ill-health.

In the evening, Shah along with his wife visited Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple where he was received by Shiv Sena leader and chairman of the Siddhivinayak temple trust Aadesh Bandekar.