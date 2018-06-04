BJP can win polls without Shiv Sena: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: After repeated appeals to the Shiv Sena for a pre-poll alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra is preparing for a solo fight in the 2019 elections to the Lok Sabha and the assembly. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve asked the party’s district unit presidents and cadres at a party meeting here on Monday to get ready to contest the next elections without the Shiv Sena.

The BJP was very keen on forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena, Danve said on the sidelines of the meeting. “However, an alliance cannot be formed by one party alone. Both the parties have to come forward. We have made several initiatives but the Shiv Sena does not seem interested. In that case, we have to prepare our cadres to contest elections on our own. If the Shiv Sena comes on board, we will fight together and win. If it does not, we have the wherewithal to win on our own,” Danve said.

Fadnavis made a similar point before the cadres at the meeting, said a state BJP leader seeking anonymity. In May, the BJP won a bitterly fought Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll against the Shiv Sena. After the results came out, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reiterated the Sena’s resolve to fight the next elections alone