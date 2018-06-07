Donald Trump is said to plan July trip to Brussels for Nato Summit
Trade is a critical source of tension in the trans-Atlantic alliance this year, with President Donald Trump imposing trade penalties on US allies on national security grounds
Washington: President Donald Trump will travel to Brussels to attend a Nato meeting scheduled for 11-12 July, two White House officials said on Wednesday.
The White House already had announced plans for Trump to visit the UK on 13 July, the following day.
Trump’s first trip overseas as president included a stop at last year’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) governmental leaders meeting, allowing him to address European leaders who were worried about whether the US would continue its level of support for the Nato alliance.
This year, trade is a critical source of tension in the trans-Atlantic alliance, with Trump imposing trade penalties on US allies on national security grounds. Canada, Mexico and the European Union are irked about new US tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum.
Trump met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in May. During a meeting with Stoltenberg, Trump told reporters, the July Nato summit “will be both interesting and exciting.”
More From Politics »
- Iran nuclear deal teeters as Europe seeks US break on sanctions
- Google says free WiFi now available at 400 railway stations
- Abu Salem sent to jail for 7 years by Delhi court for extortion
- Household inflation expectations surge in May, shows RBI survey
- Indian Navy’s INS Kulish, Dornier aircraft reach Belawan in Indonesia
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Iran nuclear deal teeters as Europe seeks US break on sanctions
- Google says free WiFi now available at 400 railway stations
- Abu Salem sent to jail for 7 years by Delhi court for extortion
- Donald Trump is said to plan July trip to Brussels for Nato Summit
- Gold prices rise on global cues, silver tops Rs41,000-mark
Mark to Market »
- What RBI’s consumer confidence survey says about 4 years of Modi govt
- RBI’s June policy: When numbers offer less clarity than words
- If Flipkart losses haven’t alarmed Walmart, Amazon India’s should
- GMR Infrastructure struggles to take wing in turbulent skies
- Did Goods and Services Tax spur shift to formal economy?