Donald Trump is said to plan July trip to Brussels for Nato Summit

Donald Trump met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in May. Photo: AFP

Washington: President Donald Trump will travel to Brussels to attend a Nato meeting scheduled for 11-12 July, two White House officials said on Wednesday.

The White House already had announced plans for Trump to visit the UK on 13 July, the following day.

Trump’s first trip overseas as president included a stop at last year’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato) governmental leaders meeting, allowing him to address European leaders who were worried about whether the US would continue its level of support for the Nato alliance.

This year, trade is a critical source of tension in the trans-Atlantic alliance, with Trump imposing trade penalties on US allies on national security grounds. Canada, Mexico and the European Union are irked about new US tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum.

Trump met with Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the White House in May. During a meeting with Stoltenberg, Trump told reporters, the July Nato summit “will be both interesting and exciting.”