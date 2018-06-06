Mamata Banerjee hikes bus fare, averts transport strike in West Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday managed to avert a strike by private transport operators by raising bus fares by ₹1, the first revision in almost four years.

However, the state government has not raised fares in state-run buses.

Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said the fares of taxis and other public transport are also going to be revised and blamed the central government for the extraordinary rise in fuel prices in recent months.

However, the state government chose not to tweak local taxes to make fuel cheaper. The Left parties have been demanding that West Bengal follow the example of Kerala and review local taxes on fuel.

Banerjee met members of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate, an association of private bus owners, after it threatened to go an indefinite strike from 7 June.

The chief minister has also formed a committee to revise fares of public transport under the leadership of additional chief secretary to the transport department Alapan Bandyopadhyay. This committee will review diesel prices and revise fares of public transport accordingly. It is not, however, immediately clear if the panel will eventually link fare to fuel prices.

The bus syndicate had demanded a minimum hike of ₹3, but finally settled for a rise of ₹1. Currently, the minimum bus fares in Kolkata is ₹6 for standard size buses and ₹7 for small buses. This stands revised at ₹7 and ₹8, respectively.