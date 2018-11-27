Donald Trump says Theresa May’s Brexit deal could mean UK can’t trade with US

Snapping of UK-US trade ties would be a very big negative for the Brexit deal, says US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Monday said UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal could jeopardize the country’s ability to trade with the US. “Right now as the (Brexit) deal stands she may not—they may not—be able to trade with the US, and I don’t think they want that at all, that would be a very big negative for the deal,” Trump said as he departed the White House for campaign rallies in Mississippi.

European Union leaders approved the Brexit deal at a meeting in Brussels on Sunday, stressing that the divorce terms are the best possible available and that negotiations would not be reopened if it is rejected in London. Trump called the Brexit deal “a great deal for the EU,” an economic bloc he has frequently accused of unfair trade practices.

May will put the deal to Parliament for a decisive vote on 11 December but after her plan was savaged from all sides, signs are she’s on course to lose. The vote will mark the moment when British politicians decide whether to accept the contentious divorce terms May has struck with the European Union—or put the country on course to crash out of the bloc with no agreement in place.

