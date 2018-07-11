Supreme Court slams govt for ‘lethargy’ in protecting Taj Mahal

The Centre told the Supreme Court that IIT Kanpur was assessing air pollution level in and around Taj Mahal and will give its report in four months. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the central government and its authorities for their “lethargy” in taking steps to protect the Taj Mahal, dubbing the issue of preservation of the historic medieval structure a “hopeless cause”. The apex court also expressed anguish over the Uttar Pradesh government failure to come out with a vision document to preserve and protect the Taj Mahal.

In its directive spelt out Wednesday, the Supreme Court told the centre to furnish full details of the steps taken and action required for protecting the Taj Mahal.

A bench of justices M.B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta said no concrete steps have been taken by the government, despite a parliamentary standing committee report on Taj Mahal’s protection.

The Centre told the bench that Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) was assessing air pollution level in and around the mausoleum and will give its report in four months. It said a special committee has also been set up to find the source of pollution in and around the Taj Mahal, which will suggest measures to prevent it.

The Supreme Court bench said it will hear the matter on day-to-day basis from 31 July.