Mumbai Rains LIVE: 6 injured in Andheri bridge collapse, 2 critical

Mumbai rains took its toll on the morning commute Tuesday after local trains were halted after the Andheri bridge collapse. Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains

Last Modified: Tue, Jul 03 2018. 11 20 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

Rescue workers clear the debris of a foot overbridge that collapsed on the Western Railway tracks, at Andheri station following Mumbai rains. Photo: PTI
Rescue workers clear the debris of a foot overbridge that collapsed on the Western Railway tracks, at Andheri station following Mumbai rains. Photo: PTI
  • Mumbai local train services on the Western Line were disrupted after a portion of a foot overbridge collapsed near Andheri station, as heavy rains continued to pound India’s financial capital.Here are the live updates and developments on Mumbai rains today:
  • 11.18 am IST Heavy rains in Mumbai for next 48 hours: IMDMumbai, which has seen continuous rain since Monday night, is expected to witness more heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. “Heavy rain is expected to continue for Mumbai and surrounding areas for 48 hours (from Tuesday morning),” IMD’s deputy director general (western region) K.S. Hosalikar has said.
  • 11.16 am IST Andheri bridge collapse: No casualties so farRescue workers carry an injured after a foot overbridge collapsed on the Western Railway tracks, at Andheri station following heavy rain, in Mumbai on Tuesday.
    Photo: PTI
    Photo: PTI
  • 11.03 am IST Sion station submerged after Mumbai rainsRailway tracks submerged under water at Sion railway station following heavy rainfall.
    Sion railway station on Tuesday. Photo: ANI
    Sion railway station on Tuesday. Photo: ANI
  • 11.01 am IST Andheri bridge collapse: 6 injured, 2 admitted to ICU at Cooper hospitalSix people were injured in the Mumbai bridge collapse and have been admitted to Cooper hospital in Juhu. Two of the injured are in the ICU while the other four have been admitted with fractures. HT
  • 10.59 am IST Mumbai traffic update: 39 BEST buses to ply between Bandra and AndheriWith local train services disrupted following the Andheri bridge collapse, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has started 39 extra buses from Bandra to Andheri on the Western Line to ferry stranded passengers. ANI
  • 10.56 am IST 6 people injured in Andheri bridge collapse, 2 pulled out from debrisSix people have been injured in the Andheri bridge collapse. Two people have been pulled out from the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force, along with a dog squad, is present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway.
  • 10.49 am IST Piyush Goyal orders enquiry into Andheri bridge collapseRailway minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday tweeted saying he has ordered an enquiry into the Andheri bridge collapse, adding that he has directed officials to speed up repair work and restore local train service as soon as possible. Goyal is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 11:30 am and is likely to visit Andheri.
  • 10.36 am IST Incessant rain may have caused cracks in bridge: OfficialAn official from Disaster Management Unit told PTI that it seemed incessant rain led to the Andheri bridge collapse. Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track,” he added. The official also said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris. NDRF team has rescued 2 people from under the debris of the bridge, reports ANI.
  • 10.33 am IST All routes of Central Line working: Central RailwaysLocal trains on all corridors of the Central Railways are working in Mumbai, said its chief public relation officer on Tuesday. “However, we are consciously reducing number of rakes to avoid marooning & bunching. Services will continue on local line,” the PR officer said.
  • 10.27 am IST Western Railways helpline numbersHere are the Western Railway helpline numbers for Andheri, Churchgate, Borivali and Mumbai Central.
  • 10.26 am IST 31 BEST buses arranged from AndheriWith Mumbai local train service on the Western Line hit, 31 BEST buses have been pressed into service to help commuters travel from Andheri to different parts of the city, the BMC’s Disaster Management Unit has tweeted. The bus numbers are 2, 4, 440, 348, 202, 203, 225. Fourteen extra buses running from Borivali to Churchgate.
  • 10.19 am IST Mumbai rains: CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks with Mumbai police, BMC commissionersMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police commissioner and BMC commissioner on the Andheri bridge collapse incident. Fadnavis asked the police commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement and BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters.
  • 10.18 am IST Mumbai rains: Waterlogged roads, traffic snarls bring city to a haltSeveral parts of Mumbai are waterlogged following heavy rainfall. Visuals from King’s Circle in Matunga.
  • 10.15 am IST Dabbawalas halt services on Western LineDabbawalas, who supply Tiffin boxes to the working professionals, have also expressed their inability to work today, as the all the four lines of the Western Railway suburban services have come to halt. PTI
  • 10.14 am IST Mumbai Police issues traffic advisoryThe Mumbai police has advised commuters travelling from Andheri East to West to follow Bisleri junction and then to take Teli Galli following Surve Chowk going to Andheri subway, and then take the SV road.Commuters travelling from West to East are advised to follow JVPD following Sujay hospital junction leading to Mithibai college and then take the SV road.For those wanting to take the Western Express Highway (WEH), police has asked to take the Captain Gore flyover at Vile Parle east and then go to Aadhard junction and Vile Parle junction to WEH.
  • 10.13 am IST Avoid local trains, if possible: Western RailwayWestern Railway has said it is working on restoration of local train services between Andheri and Vile Parle. While trains are working between Virar-Goregaon and Bandra-Churchgate, Western Railways has advised commuters to travel only if necessary to avoid inconvenience.
  • 10.11 am IST Mumbai authorities working to get local trains working at Andheri stationThe portion of the Andheri foot overbridge that collapsed on Tuesday morning damaged the overhead equipment, and a team of engineers have swung into action to restore it. Western Railway PRO Ravinder Bhakar said. “A part of the foot overbridge has collapsed which resulted the halt in all our up and down services of Western Railway. Our officers have reached to the spot and accessing the situation,” he said. Fire brigade and other agencies have been pressed into service to clear the debris. PTI
  • 10.05 am IST Andheri bridge collapse: No casualties reported“Around 7.30am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police and ward staff have rushed to the spot,” said an official adding no casualty has been reported. “Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track,” he added.” PTI
  • 10.01 am IST Foot overbridge collapses at Andheri stationPart of a foot overbridge collapsed at Andheri station during heavy Mumbai rains, and at least two people were reportedly injured. A fire official says rescue work was in progress. Local train services on the Western Line were disrupted as debris fell onto the train tracks.Aaj Tak said the foot over-bridge was more than 50 years old. Other details were not immediately available.
First Published: Tue, Jul 03 2018. 10 01 AM IST
Topics: Mumbai Mumbai Rains live updates Mumbai local trains Andheri bridge collapse

