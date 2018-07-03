Part of Road Over Bridge collapsed in #Mumbai's Andheri West: NDRF team, with dog squad, is present at the spot. 2 people have been rescued from under the debris so far. Total 6 injures have been reported. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/6aI3x0c2bf— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018
Mumbai Rains LIVE: 6 injured in Andheri bridge collapse, 2 critical
Mumbai rains took its toll on the morning commute Tuesday after local trains were halted after the Andheri bridge collapse. Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains
Highlights
- 11.18 am ISTHeavy rains in Mumbai for next 48 hours: IMD
- 11.16 am ISTAndheri bridge collapse: No casualties so far
- 11.03 am ISTSion station submerged after Mumbai rains
- 11.01 am ISTAndheri bridge collapse: 6 injured, 2 admitted to ICU at Cooper hospital
- 10.59 am ISTMumbai traffic update: 39 BEST buses to ply between Bandra and Andheri
- 10.56 am IST6 people injured in Andheri bridge collapse, 2 pulled out from debris
- 10.49 am ISTPiyush Goyal orders enquiry into Andheri bridge collapse
- 10.36 am ISTIncessant rain may have caused cracks in bridge: Official
- 10.33 am ISTAll routes of Central Line working: Central Railways
- 10.27 am ISTWestern Railways helpline numbers
- 10.26 am IST31 BEST buses arranged from Andheri
- 10.19 am ISTMumbai rains: CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks with Mumbai police, BMC commissioners
- 10.18 am ISTMumbai rains: Waterlogged roads, traffic snarls bring city to a halt
- 10.15 am ISTDabbawalas halt services on Western Line
- 10.14 am ISTMumbai Police issues traffic advisory
- 10.13 am ISTAvoid local trains, if possible: Western Railway
- 10.11 am ISTMumbai authorities working to get local trains working at Andheri station
- 10.05 am ISTAndheri bridge collapse: No casualties reported
- 10.01 am ISTFoot overbridge collapses at Andheri station
- Mumbai local train services on the Western Line were disrupted after a portion of a foot overbridge collapsed near Andheri station, as heavy rains continued to pound India’s financial capital.Here are the live updates and developments on Mumbai rains today:
- 11.18 am IST Heavy rains in Mumbai for next 48 hours: IMDMumbai, which has seen continuous rain since Monday night, is expected to witness more heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department has predicted. “Heavy rain is expected to continue for Mumbai and surrounding areas for 48 hours (from Tuesday morning),” IMD’s deputy director general (western region) K.S. Hosalikar has said.
- 10.59 am IST Mumbai traffic update: 39 BEST buses to ply between Bandra and AndheriWith local train services disrupted following the Andheri bridge collapse, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has started 39 extra buses from Bandra to Andheri on the Western Line to ferry stranded passengers. ANI
- 10.56 am IST 6 people injured in Andheri bridge collapse, 2 pulled out from debrisSix people have been injured in the Andheri bridge collapse. Two people have been pulled out from the debris. A team of the National Disaster Response Force, along with a dog squad, is present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway.
- 10.49 am IST Piyush Goyal orders enquiry into Andheri bridge collapseRailway minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday tweeted saying he has ordered an enquiry into the Andheri bridge collapse, adding that he has directed officials to speed up repair work and restore local train service as soon as possible. Goyal is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 11:30 am and is likely to visit Andheri.
Part of Road Over Bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work and rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other departments. I have also ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 3, 2018
- 10.36 am IST Incessant rain may have caused cracks in bridge: OfficialAn official from Disaster Management Unit told PTI that it seemed incessant rain led to the Andheri bridge collapse. Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track,” he added. The official also said that fire brigade jawans and other agencies have been mobilised to clear the debris. NDRF team has rescued 2 people from under the debris of the bridge, reports ANI.
- 10.33 am IST All routes of Central Line working: Central RailwaysLocal trains on all corridors of the Central Railways are working in Mumbai, said its chief public relation officer on Tuesday. “However, we are consciously reducing number of rakes to avoid marooning & bunching. Services will continue on local line,” the PR officer said.
- 10.27 am IST Western Railways helpline numbersHere are the Western Railway helpline numbers for Andheri, Churchgate, Borivali and Mumbai Central.
WR HelpLine numbers in view of affected traffic In Mumbai are as under :-— Western Railway (@WesternRly) July 3, 2018
Andheri -
022676 30054
Churchgate -
02267622540
Borivali-
02267634053
Mumbai Central-
02267644257#WRUpdates @drmbct
- 10.26 am IST 31 BEST buses arranged from AndheriWith Mumbai local train service on the Western Line hit, 31 BEST buses have been pressed into service to help commuters travel from Andheri to different parts of the city, the BMC’s Disaster Management Unit has tweeted. The bus numbers are 2, 4, 440, 348, 202, 203, 225. Fourteen extra buses running from Borivali to Churchgate.
- 10.19 am IST Mumbai rains: CM Devendra Fadnavis speaks with Mumbai police, BMC commissionersMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Mumbai Police commissioner and BMC commissioner on the Andheri bridge collapse incident. Fadnavis asked the police commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement and BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters.
CM @Dev_Fadnavis spoke to @CPMumbaiPolice and BMC commissioner on #GokhaleBridgeCollapse incident. CM asked CP to ensure smooth traffic movement and also asked BMC commissioner to increase frequency of BEST buses for convenience of commuters. #MumbaiRains— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 3, 2018
- 10.18 am IST Mumbai rains: Waterlogged roads, traffic snarls bring city to a haltSeveral parts of Mumbai are waterlogged following heavy rainfall. Visuals from King’s Circle in Matunga.
#Mumbai: Several parts of the city are waterlogged following heavy rainfall, visuals from King's Circle, Matunga. pic.twitter.com/ssBPtMAhJ4— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2018
- 10.14 am IST Mumbai Police issues traffic advisoryThe Mumbai police has advised commuters travelling from Andheri East to West to follow Bisleri junction and then to take Teli Galli following Surve Chowk going to Andheri subway, and then take the SV road.Commuters travelling from West to East are advised to follow JVPD following Sujay hospital junction leading to Mithibai college and then take the SV road.For those wanting to take the Western Express Highway (WEH), police has asked to take the Captain Gore flyover at Vile Parle east and then go to Aadhard junction and Vile Parle junction to WEH.
- 10.13 am IST Avoid local trains, if possible: Western RailwayWestern Railway has said it is working on restoration of local train services between Andheri and Vile Parle. While trains are working between Virar-Goregaon and Bandra-Churchgate, Western Railways has advised commuters to travel only if necessary to avoid inconvenience.
- 10.11 am IST Mumbai authorities working to get local trains working at Andheri stationThe portion of the Andheri foot overbridge that collapsed on Tuesday morning damaged the overhead equipment, and a team of engineers have swung into action to restore it. Western Railway PRO Ravinder Bhakar said. “A part of the foot overbridge has collapsed which resulted the halt in all our up and down services of Western Railway. Our officers have reached to the spot and accessing the situation,” he said. Fire brigade and other agencies have been pressed into service to clear the debris. PTI
- 10.05 am IST Andheri bridge collapse: No casualties reported“Around 7.30am, the part of East Western Railway FOB fell towards Andheri east station. Fire brigade, Mumbai police and ward staff have rushed to the spot,” said an official adding no casualty has been reported. “Thankfully, no train was passing beneath the track,” he added.” PTI
- 10.01 am IST Foot overbridge collapses at Andheri stationPart of a foot overbridge collapsed at Andheri station during heavy Mumbai rains, and at least two people were reportedly injured. A fire official says rescue work was in progress. Local train services on the Western Line were disrupted as debris fell onto the train tracks.Aaj Tak said the foot over-bridge was more than 50 years old. Other details were not immediately available.
Latest News »
- GST tax reform paying off, but budget hole fears stay
- Donald Trump seeks to block China Mobile’s US entry, citing security concerns
- Four work lessons from an office of 25-year-olds
- Inclusive leaders take thoughtful steps to change lives within and outside the organization
- How Mouratoglou helped Serena Williams navigate trying times to her advantage