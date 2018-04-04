Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi over dilution of SC/ST Act

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah and others during Jan Sampark Yatra in Shimoga on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of remaining silent over the dilution of the The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 (SC/ST Act), a day after massive Dalit protests during a Bharat Bandh left nine people dead and hundreds injured all over the country.

“Rohith Vemula is murdered. Dalits are beaten up in Una (Gujarat), but the prime minister does not speak a word on it. Atrocities on Dalits and tribals are increasing and the SC/ST Act has been diluted. Modi prefers not to speak a word,” Gandhi said, attacking the prime minister from the home district of former Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yedyurappa, who is leading the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign for the Karnataka elections.

Gandhi, who is touring central Karnataka ahead of the 12 May polls as part of the Janashirvada Yatra, also used the platform to criticize Modi over the recent leak of central board exam papers.

With just over a month left for Karnataka elections, the national leadership of the Congress and the BJP have used the hustings to target each other over several issues ranging from the national economy to corruption and maladministration.

“Modi may have failed in plugging the question paper leak but he may again lecture children how to prepare for exams and will tell them about the dos and don’ts during exam,” said Gandhi.

“PM Modi has written a book about how students can counter stress during exams. But after all the hard work the students put in, the Modi govt (government) announced that the paper was leaked,” the Karnataka Congress posted on Twitter, attributing the quote to Gandhi.

Gandhi visited Shimoga and Davangere on Tuesday and will travel to Chitradurga and Tumakuru on Wednesday. In Tumakuru, he is scheduled to visit Sri Shivakumara Swamiji of the Siddaganga Matha who turned 111 on Sunday.