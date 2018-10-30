Five states, high stakes
A look at the political equations in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, and the key issues that may influence voters
Last Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 03 41 AM IST
The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be a virtual semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Mint takes a look at the political equations in the states and the key issues that may influence voters.
First Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 03 41 AM IST
