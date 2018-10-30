 Five states, high stakes - Livemint
Five states, high stakes

A look at the political equations in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, and the key issues that may influence voters

Last Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 03 41 AM IST
The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be a virtual semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Photo: HT
The assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram will be a virtual semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Mint takes a look at the political equations in the states and the key issues that may influence voters.

First Published: Tue, Oct 30 2018. 03 41 AM IST
Topics: Madhya Pradesh elections Rajasthan elections Chhattisgarh elections Telangana elections Mizoram elections

