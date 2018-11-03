Kharge moves SC against Centre’s move of sending CBI director on leave

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday moved the Supreme Court against the Centre’s decision of sending CBI director Alok Verma on leave, saying it was “illegal” and was in violation of the CBI Act.

In his petition, Kharge, who is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, said only the three-member committee of the leader of the Opposition, the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice of India was authorised to take a decision on the appointment or removal of the CBI director according to the act. He also said the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had no power to act against the CBI director.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suo moto action of sending CBI director Alok Verma on leave is illegal and is in violation of the CBI Act,” Kharge said, while confirming that he had moved a petition in the Supreme Court in this regard. Party sources said the Congress had asked Kharge, a member of the committee, to file a petition in this regard.

