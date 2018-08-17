Vajpayee cremated, world pays homage

Amid sultry weather conditions, thousands of people walked along the over 7 km-long route to Smriti Sthal, with some showering petals at the carriage. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee‘s foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya performed his last rites at the Smriti Sthal on the banks of Yamuna with state honours.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people, including political leaders, paid their last tributes to Vajpayee. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, senior BJP leaders LK Advani and MM Joshi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress President Rahul Gandhi were among those present at the Smriti Sthal. Several chief ministers and foreign dignitaries, including the king of Bhutan and the Bangladesh’s foreign minister, were also present.

The King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh foreign minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali were among the early arrivals in New Delhi on Friday as representatives of foreign countries who were expected for the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a blog post on Friday, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said Vajpayee was a “quintessential gentleman” who accepted criticism and valued consensus as he was a “product” of parliamentary democracy. “Atalji’s demise is referred to by many as end of an era. I, however, consider it as a continuation of the era of which he was one who laid the foundation.” In a blog post titled Atalji, the Quintessential Gentleman – How he made a difference?, the minister said the essential aspect of Vajpayee’s political journey, true to his name ‘Atal’, was determination. “In the world’s largest democracy only the Congress Party dominated in the first few decades. Atalji created an alternative, which in the last two decades became larger and bigger than the Congress. Along with (L K) Advaniji, he created a second line leaders both in the Centre and states,” he said.

Tributes continued to pour in for the leader widely credited with charting a new path in foreign policy for India in many areas, including a complete revamp of ties with the US and bringing India out of the nuclear closet. In his message, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo overnight recalled that Vajpayee in his address to the US Congress in 2000, had “famously characterised US-India ties as a ‘natural partnership of shared endeavors. rom Moscow, Russian president Vladimir Putin in a message to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind said: “Atal Bihari Vajpayee rightly commanded great respect around the world. He will be remembered as a politician who made a major personal contribution to the friendly relations and privileged strategic partnership between our countries.”

Vajpayee, 93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Friday evening after a prolonged illness. Amid sultry weather conditions, thousands of people walked along the over seven km-long route with some showering petals at the carriage. Heavy security was deployed along the route of the procession. People spilled over barricades and jostled to get a glimpse of the former prime minister. During the procession, people chanted slogans like “Atal Bihari Amar Rahe” as Vajpayee’s cortege made its way from the BJP headquarters to the cremation ground. The decorated gun carriage carrying his mortal remains left the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg around 2 pm. Last night, Vajpayee’s body was taken to his official residence on Krishna Menon Marg from AIIMS, where he was admitted on June.