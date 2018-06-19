Karnataka govt won’t trifurcate Bengaluru, says G. Parameshwara
The previous Congress government in Karnataka had mooted trifurcation of Bengaluru, which has grown by several hundred square kilometers in the last decade or so
Bengaluru: Making a stand contrary to the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, deputy chief minister G. Parameshwara on Monday said that the government was not for trifurcation of the city as part of the proposed administrative restructuring.
“We have to study the B.S. Patil report on the matter which has sought for administrative restructuring of the city and not dividing the city. But rest assured that we will not cut Bengaluru like a cake,” said Parameshwara, who is also the minister for Bengaluru development.
The previous government had mooted the proposal to divide Bengaluru, that has grown by several hundred square kilometers in the last decade or so, to better manage growing problems in the city including traffic, garbage and help contain the crumbling infrastructure.
After a six-and-a-half hour meeting with elected representatives from Bengaluru and other stakeholders, Parameshwara said the trifurcation matter required more discussions.
He said he had approved the Rs.10,000 crore budget of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the city’s civic body.
