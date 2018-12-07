 Assembly Election Exit Polls 2018 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh seen a toss-up between BJP and Congress - Livemint
Assembly Election Exit Polls 2018 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh seen a toss-up between BJP and Congress

With voting coming to an end, the narrative now shifts to the exit polls for the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Here are the live updates from the assembly election exit poll results

Last Modified: Fri, Dec 07 2018. 05 53 PM IST
Livemint

Highlights

The exit poll results will begin after voting ends for Assembly Elections 2018. Photo: Reuters
  • With voting for elections to Rajasthan and Telangana set to end in a few hours, the narrative now shifts to the exit polls for the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. TV channels are supposed to air exit polls to Assembly Elections 2018 only after voting ends, as per the directives of the Election Commission of India.Live updates and developments from the assembly election exit poll results:
  • 05.53 pm IST Exit poll trends from MP elections
  • 05.50 pm IST Exit poll results: Tight race between Congress, BJP in Madhya PradeshEarly exit poll trends are predicting a tight race between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in MP elections. BJP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is up against the Congress represented by Jyotiraditya Scindia.
  • 05.44 pm IST Assembly Election Results 2018 on 11 DecemberThe results of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be declared on 11 December.
  • 05.38 pm IST How Madhya Pradesh has fared under Shivraj Singh ChouhanUnder chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh’s agriculture sector has grown, but the state still lags in industrial growth and scores poorly in its human development index. (read more)
  • 05.26 pm IST Polling ends in Rajasthan, exit polls trendsThe polling has ended in Rajasthan, however, people already in the polling stations will be allowed to vote. The state recorded 72.17% polling by 5pm.
  • 04.50 pm IST Can a united opposition defeat TRS in Telangana elections?The Mahakutami may pose a tough challenge to TRS dominance in Telangana despite caretaker CM K. Chandrashekar Rao’s popularity. (read more)
  • 04.47 pm IST Rajasthan Elections 2018: Can reserved seats swing polls?The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) attempt to expand its social base and the Congress’ bid to regain influence over the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) have set the stage for an interesting electoral contest in Rajasthan, where there are 59 reserved seats in the 200-member assembly. The results of the last three assembly elections indicate that the party that wins more reserved seats manages to form the government in Jaipur. (read more)
First Published: Fri, Dec 07 2018. 04 47 PM IST
Topics: assembly elections assembly election exit polls live updates exit poll results exit polls live

