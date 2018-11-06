Faizabad district to be renamed as Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath also announced setting up of a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the district
Last Published: Tue, Nov 06 2018. 06 48 PM IST
Ayodhya (UP): Close on the heels of renaming Allahabad as Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday announced that Faizabad district will henceforth be known as Ayodhya.
“Ayodhya is a symbol of our ‘aan, baan aur shaan’ (honour, pride and prestige)” he said in the pilgrim town, about 120 km from state capital Lucknow.
“Nobody can do injustice to Ayodhya,” he said, adding that the holy city is identified by Lord Ram.
Adityanath was speaking on the occasion of “Deepotsav” on Diwali eve.
He also announced setting up of a medical college in the name of King Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, in the district.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
First Published: Tue, Nov 06 2018. 06 37 PM IST
