CPM rules out alliance with Congress, but to have ‘understanding’

A file photo of CPM politbureau member Brinda Karat. She said that the main aim of CPM currently is to defeat the BJP. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: Downplaying difference of opinions on issues within the party as “discussions” in the ongoing 22nd All India Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPM, politbureau member Brinda Karat said that a review of the same is presently ongoing in the congress in Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference on the fourth day of the All India Congress, Karat reiterated that the CPM has ruled out any alliance with the Congress, and a resolution to that affect was passed a day earlier by the party congress. However, keeping in mind the CPM’s aim to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is ready to have an “understanding” with secular opposition parties within Parliament, including the Congress.

Based on those decisions, an amendment was moved by the CPM’s steering committee to make the change in the party constitution to decide its political line, in which it clearly mentions that the party is ready to have an understanding with opposition parties including the Congress in Parliament. “Outside Parliament, we should cooperate with all secular opposition forces for a broad mobilisation of people against communalism,” added the new clause.

Karat, when asked by reporters about the CPM’s declining membership, said, “It is not a missed call membership like the BJP’s. There are certain criteria to meet and it was found in a report that a section of the members who were on our rolls, were not being monitored properly. The membership has to be renewed every year.”

She also said that while the CPM has about 20% of youth as members, the same is not the case at the state level. Karat also blamed the BJP for “the betrayal of Andhra Pradesh”, with regard to the state’s demand of getting special category status for itself, which is a burning issue at present. The CPM politbureau member added that the main aim currently is to defeat the BJP.

“It is important to differentiate between regional parties, and parties of the ruling class. The BJP has developed as the main party of the corporate,” Karat added.