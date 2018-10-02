Police use water cannons, tear gas to stop protesting farmers from entering Delhi

Police use water cannons to disperse protestors, who also indulged in sloganeering. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Farmers marching towards Delhi as part of the Bharatiya Kisan Union’s (BKU) protest call over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to the cut in fuel prices, were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border on Tuesday with police using water cannons to disperse them.

The farmers, riding tractors and trolleys, broke barricades of the UP Police and then started proceeding towards the barricades put up by the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said.

Police had to use water cannons to disperse the protestors, who also indulged in sloganeering. Tear gas was also used to disperse the crowd.

The city police had on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems as thousands of BKU members were on a march from Haridwar to the national capital.

In east Delhi, prohibitory orders issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Singh under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, will be in force till 8 October. Areas covered include Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, Shakarpur, Madhu Vihar, Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri and New Ashok Nagar police station limits.

In northeast Delhi, prohibitory orders were issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur and will be in force till 4 October.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.