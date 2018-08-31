Ravi Shankar Prasad seeks Google’s support for ‘Digital Village’ initiative

Photo: Mint

New York: Google should play a greater role in creating digital awareness among millions of India’s farmers about weather and scientific farming, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has told the internet giant’s India-born CEO Sundar Pichai.

The plan to seek greater involvement in the digital inclusion programmes, including the “Digital Village” initiative to empower millions of people in the country was also discussed.

Prasad, who is on a four-day trip to the US, visited Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California on Wednesday. “Held a very meaningful meeting with @Google team at California HQ. Sought greater involvement of Google in digital inclusion programmes of India including Digital Village. Asked them to work for creating more awareness among India’s farmers about weather & scientific farming,” Prasad tweeted.

The main idea for “Digital Village” was pitched as part of developing the rural sector and ensuring empowerment of farmers. The “Digital Village” or “DigiGaon” programme is aimed at connecting villages with Wi-Fi, providing digital literacy and assisting in entrepreneurship opportunities. The government plans to expand the initiative to 700 villages across the country by the end of this year.

After his visit to the Mountain View office of Google, Prasad tweeted: “I felt so pleased to see many Indian professionals working at the @Google campus in California including the CEO @sundarpichai and Ben Gomes, Vice President of Google Search.”

During his visit to California, Prasad held discussions with several leading technology and business CEOs and senior executives, including venture capitalists focused on the Indian market.

“A truly informative and momentous visit to @Google campus in Mountain View, California. Great centre of digital technology research, development and empowerment,” he tweeted.