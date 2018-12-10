RBI vs Government: A timeline of events leading to Urjit Patel’s sudden resignation
Government reiterates need for RBI autonomy as “essential” but calls for better governance at RBI
The following is a timeline of the events in the government- RBI spat, leading to Patel’s sudden resignation 8 Aug, 2018: Government appoints die-hard Sangh ideologue S Gurumurthy, and cooperative banker and Swadeshi supporter Satish Marathe to the RBI’s central board as independent directors.
Mid-Sep: Government cuts short the term of RBI central board member and noted banker Nachiket Mor, who is also associated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
10 Oct: Government invokes the never-before-used Section 7 of the RBI Act to force down decisions it wants RBI to take through three letters with over a dozen demands. RBI replies to these letters a week later.
23 Oct: RBI holds a marathon board meet that lasts for around eight hours but remains inconclusive on most issues that government brought in.
26 Oct: Deputy governor Viral Acharya goes public to assert RBI’s autonomy, warns of the wrath of the markets if it is not maintained through a speech.
29 Oct: Another deputy governor NS Vishwanathan delivers a speech in Jamshedpur, making clear RBI’s reluctance to bring down capital levels for banks.
31 Oct: Government reiterates need for RBI autonomy as “essential” but calls for better governance at RBI.
3 Nov: Economic affairs secretary SC Garg cites improvements in market indices, the rupee and crude to make light of Acharya’s “wrath of markets” remarks.
9 Nov: Garg says discussions are on to fix an ‘appropriate economic capital framework for RBI’ and say it government does not want the RBI money.
15 Nov: RSS ideologue and central board member S Gurumurthy says standoff between RBI and government not a “happy thing”.
17 Nov: Ahead of RBI board meeting, finance minister Arun Jaitley says growth should not be throttled by squeezing liquidity to the needy sectors.
19 Nov: A 10-hour RBI central board meeting decides to set up a panel on the economic capital framework for RBI and directs it give forbearances to small businesses.
5 Dec: Governor Urjit Patel refuses to answer queries on frictions between RBI and government, amid reports of truce between the two.
10 Dec: Patel resigns, citing personal reasons.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Politics »
- Explainer: Role and responsibilities of Reserve Bank of India
- Communication satellite GSAT-11 in designated orbit: ISRO
- ‘No ground at all’ to believe Vijay Mallya faces any risk in Mumbai jail: UK court
- Govt stops foreign funding to 156 NGOs for defying order
- Upendra Kushwaha quits NDA and Union Cabinet, accuses PM Modi of betraying backward classes
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Plea in SC seeks modification of order remanding Jaypee insolvency case to NCLT
- Explainer: Role and responsibilities of Reserve Bank of India
- Opinion | Access to an airport lounge is your ticket to some relaxation time before a flight
- RBI vs Government: A timeline of events leading to Urjit Patel’s sudden resignation
- Communication satellite GSAT-11 in designated orbit: ISRO
Mark to Market »
- The government has a troubling message for minority shareholders
- Opec-allies’ output cut may not amount to big shift in oil prices
- RBI’s new loan rate math for banks cannot ignore deposits
- Maruti loses speed as PV growth slows amid rising challenges
- Risks emerge for Ramakrishna Forgings, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi as heavy-duty trucks face headwinds