Will focus on banking sector immediately: New RBI chief

A file photo of new RBI chief Shaktikanta Das. Photo: PTI

New RBI governor Shaktikanta Das today addressed the media after earlier in the day assuming charge as the chief of India’s central bank. Das, the 25th governor of the RBI, is a former IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre. He replaces Urjit Patel who abruptly resigned on Monday, citing personal reasons. A career bureaucrat, Das retired last year as secretary of the department of economic affairs, having previously served on the RBI’s board.

Here are the highlights of what the new RBI chief said:

-Wouldn’t go into issues between RBI and government but every institution has to maintain its autonomy and also adhere to accountability

-Will take measures which the economy requires in a timely manner

-Heartening to know that inflation is on target with a benign outlook

-There should be open and frank discussions with the government over issued related to the economy

-Inflation targeting is a very important part of RBI’s function

-Have to interact with stakeholders on liquidity, have to take feedback

-Banking is an important segment in our economy and it’s facing several challenges that need to be dealt with. It’s the banking sector on which I’d like to focus immediately

-Will hold RBI board meet on December 14 as planned

-Inflation situation looks benign but we have to be watchful

-RBI is a great institution, it has a very rich legacy

-It’s an honour and great opportunity to serve RBI. I will try my best to work with everyone and work in the interest of Indian economy.

-Looking forward to work with officials of RBI

-Decision-making in today’s world has become very complex, consultations with stakeholders very important

-Will meet heads of PSU banks tomorrow

-Will interact with heads of private sector banks