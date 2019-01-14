India’s WPI inflation in December eases to 8-month low of 3.8%
Wholesale food prices in December remained almost flat, up 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 2% fall a month earlier, government data showed
Last Published: Mon, Jan 14 2019. 12 29 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s annual wholesale price inflation eased to an eight-month low of 3.80% in December, helped by a smaller increase in food and fuel prices, government data showed on Monday. Annual wholesale inflation, measured by the wholesale price index (WPI), was in December lower than a provisional 4.64% rise in November, and below a 4.42% increase forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. Wholesale food prices in December remained almost flat, up 0.07% year-on-year, compared with a 2% fall a month earlier, data showed.
First Published: Mon, Jan 14 2019. 12 28 PM IST
