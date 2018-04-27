 Rice exports surge to record high in 2017/18 - Livemint
Rice exports surge to record high in 2017/18

Rice exports surged 18% from a year ago to a record 12.7 million tonnes in 2017/18 on good demand for non basmati rice from Bangladesh, Benin and Sri Lanka
rajendra Jadhav
India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice, buffalo meat and guar gum. Photo: Bloomberg
Mumbai: India’s rice exports surged 18% from a year ago to a record 12.7 million tonnes in 2017/18 on good demand for non basmati rice from Bangladesh, Benin and Sri Lanka, a government body said in a statement.

The country’s buffalo meat exports in the year ended 31 March rose nearly 2% to 1.35 million tonnes on upbeat demand from Vietnam, Malaysia and Egypt, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority said.

Guar gum exports during the period rose nearly 18% to 494,126 tonnes as US shale oil producers raised buying, the data showed.

First Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 04 39 PM IST
