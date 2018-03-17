Common workable program with like minded parties to defeat BJP in 2019 elections: Congress

New Delhi: In a politically significant statement, Rahul Gandhi led Congress party on Saturday said that it was looking for cooperation with like minded parties ahead of the crucial general elections next year. The announcement was made in the political resolution of the party which was released during the plenary session and is considered to be a guiding document for the party ahead of the next elections.

“Congress will adopt a pragmatic approach for co-operation with all like-minded parties and evolve a common workable program to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 elections,” read the concluding part of party’s political resolution.

After a historic drubbing in the 2014 general elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress party has been making attempts to form effective alliances including being the part of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance in Bihar and a last minute alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Recently, former party president Sonia Gandhi renewed the attempts of bringing together like minded parties by holding a dinner of 19 opposition parties earlier this week. However, with a series of electoral debacles in states since 2014, such an alliance of like minded party could prove to be a challenge for Congress. Senior party leaders feel Congress has to chose between forming alliance or strengthening its own party organisation in several key states particularly in the Hindi heartland including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Congress chairperson Sonia Gandhi, INC President Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders during the 84th Plenary Session of Indian National Congress (INC) at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI

Apart from this, the Congress party in its resolution also said that there were growing concerns over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the conduct of polls and that the system should revert to ballot papers.

“There are apprehensions among the political parties and the people over the misuse of EVMs to manipulate the outcome contrary to the popular verdict. To ensure the credibility of the electoral process, the Election Commission should revert to the old practice of paper ballot, as most major democracies have done,” the resolution said.

In another observation on conduct of polls, the Congress party has virtually debunked the idea of simultaneous polls. “The BJP’s move for simultaneous elections is misplaced. It is incompatible with the Constitution and is also impractical. It will have serious implications, which must be thoroughly enquired into, and a national consensus built,” the resolution said.

Apart from this, the political resolution also attacked the BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS). “India is confronted today by a systematic assault on the foundational principles of our Constitution and the values of Indian republic, by the outfits and organisations affiliated to the ruling RSS-BJP combine. The lifeline of Indian democracy is inclusion and secularism. The very basis of our polity is threatened by the ideology of the BJP, RSS and their affiliates,” the resolution read. “In pursuit of its insidious and divisive agenda, they have inflamed communal passions and hyper nationalism. The RSS-BJP affiliates, have created an environment of distrust, fear and intimidation. Their actions threaten to tear apart the fabric of social unity and harmony. The prime minister and the BJP Government are intolerant of any criticism and remain in arrogant denial,” it added.

The political resolution also batted for special category status for Andhra Pradesh and went in detail on issues like internal security, corruption, judiciary, youth and women empowerment.