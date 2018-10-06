Amarinder, Fadnavis see security as key concern; Kumaraswamy says govt stable

Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Security concerns came out as the main concern for state governments as chief ministers of three states pointed out that drug problem near borders and threats of caste violence were top of the agenda.

Addressing the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy also expressed concern over bringing fuel under the goods and services tax (GST) as it would affect the states revenue.

“There are just three main avenues through which states derive their revenue. If fuel gets taken away, where do states get their revenue from,” Singh said.

“Maharashtra supports bringing fuel into the GST. But at the same time we also need to consider other alternatives. We have to bring change. With the ethanol policy we can bring down imports by 30% in next five years,” Fadnavis said.

Speaking on the violence in Bhima-Koregaon in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said it was a larger conspiracy and the government was acting against those who were going against the Constitution.

“Bhima-Koregaon is not just one incident. It is a larger conspiracy. This is a conspiracy within. There are people who want to pitch communities against each. Call them urban naxals or whatever, but they are part of a larger conspiracy to foment violence,” Fadnavis said.

The Pune police arrested five activists from locations around the country on 28 August, blaming them for the violence that erupted in Maharashtra’s Bhima-Koregaon in January.

“Don’t recognise extreme right or left. I will take action against those who are acting against the Constitution,” Fadnavis added.

Singh said that Pakistan was trying to destroy the youth along border states in India

“We have had an influx of drugs which has started to grow in recent years. It is at a critical point and we have cracked down hard on this. Pakistan has a long-term plan of destroying our youth. They are trying to demolish the youth along the border,” Singh said.

He said that if young men of the country along the border were not fit, it would affect enrolment in the army.

Addressing concerns on the stability of the Karnataka government, Kumaraswamy said that he had support from the Congress and the government would last five years.

“I will run this government. It is stable. I am here for five years. Some sections are projecting that the government will fall. My Congress friends and the high command are totally supporting me. Cabinet expansion is not a big issue for me,” he pointed out.