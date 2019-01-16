7th pay commission: Govt approves recommendations for teachers of technical institutions
The approval to recommendations of 7th pay commission will directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded institutes.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resource Development Tuesday approved a proposal to extend the 7th pay commission recommendations to academic staff of government and aided technical institutions with granting of Rs 1,241 crore for the purpose.
“This will directly benefit a total of 29,264 teachers and other academic staff of state government funded institutes. Besides, about 3.5 lakh teachers and other academic staff of private colleges or institutions within the purview of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will also benefit from the approval,” Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.
“The central government will also reimburse 50 per cent of total additional expenditure to be incurred by these institutes for the payment of arrears on account of 7th Central Pay Commission implementation,” he added.
The minister said that the move will help technical institutions on attracting and retaining faculty of high academic standards.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
