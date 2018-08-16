Kerala: Visuals of waterlogging from Chengannur following heavy and incessant rain. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/5kqcu4LPk6— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
Kerala floods LIVE: Rains push death toll to 80, 82 tourists stuck inside a bus in Munnar
Live updates and developments on the Kerala flood situation that has so far killed 80 people and led to a shutdown of the Kochi Metro and Southern Railways in the state
Last Modified: Thu, Aug 16 2018. 10 26 AM IST
- Heavy rainfall worsened the Kerala flood situation today, leading to the collapse of the public transport system in many parts of the state. The Southern Railways and Kochi Metro have suspended operations, even as the Kochi airport remained shut. The total death toll in Kerala floods now stands at 80 with lakhs of people still marooned. All educational institutions are closed.The Kerala government has sounded a red alert in 14 districts of the state and opened 35 dams in the state. The Mullaperiyar Dam, bordering Tamil Nadu, is overflowing but the neighbouring state has agreed to draw water from the reservoir.Here are the live updates and developments on how the Kerala flood situation is panning out today:
- 10.21 am IST Kerala floods: Visuals of waterlogging from ChengannurSeveral areas of Chengannur are waterlogged due to the Kerala floods.
- 10.17 am IST Kerala floods update: 8 more dead in Palakkad, authorities fear epidemic outbreakEight people have died in Palakkad after three houses perished in a landslide caused by the Kerala floods. Authorities, meanwhile, are worried about an epidemic outbreak, as many areas have been without power and drinking water after heavy rains in Kerala. HT
- 10.07 am IST Army builds bridge to rescue the Kerala flood affectedThe Indian Army has built a 35 foot-long bridge and rescued about 100 people, including children and senior citizens, from Malampuzha’s Valiyakadu village.
#Kerala: Army built a 35 feet long bridge and rescued 100 people (approx) including children and senior citizens from Malampuzha's Valiyakadu village #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/PvY1EHRnZT— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
- 10.05 am IST Narendra Modi asks defence ministry to step up Kerala flood relief operationsPrime Minister Narendra Modi has again spoken with CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the Kerala flood situation. Modi tweeted that he has asked the defence ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. “Praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala,” Modi said.
- 10.00 am IST Kerala floods: Severe waterlogging in Kochi, metro train services disruptedVisuals of waterlogging in parts of Kochi. The metro train services in the city were suspended as water level rises in Muttom Metro yard area.
#Kerala: Visuals of waterlogging in parts of Kochi; Metro train services suspended as water level rises in Muttom Metro yard area pic.twitter.com/kVRYJLtqIZ— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018
- 09.58 am IST Southern Naval Command to support Kerala flood relief operationsThe Southern Naval Command has suspended all of its training activities to support in the flood relief operations, on request by the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). All resources are being mobilised for rescue and relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur. HT
- 09.54 am IST Kerala floods: Bus services to Kochi, Ooty disruptedBus services to Kochi were affected after the national highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said. Due to heavy rain, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has stopped bus services from Chamarajanagar district for Tamil Nadu’s Ooty. PTI
- 09.51 am IST Kochi Metro suspended due to Kerala floodsThe Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has suspended its operations today after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the Kerala flood waters. “Kochi Metro train operation is suspended as the water level rises in Muttom yard area,” the Kochi Metro said in a statement. The service will be resumed once the water comes down and the systems are back in good condition, its spokesperson said. Bus services to Kochi were also affected after national highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said. PTI
- 09.48 am IST Southern Railways suspends operations due to Kerala floodsThe Southern Railways have suspended their operations due to Kerala floods. “Due to rise in water level at Bridge No. 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge is suspended,” a Southern Railway spokesman said in a statement today. Increased flood waters in the Periyar river and opening of all shutters of all major reservoirs, including the Mullaperiyar Dam and Idukki Dam, have severely hit life of people in the downstream areas. Agencies
First Published: Thu, Aug 16 2018. 09 48 AM IST