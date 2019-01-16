Manoj Sinha defends allocation of microwave spectrum
Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha cited the 2012 Supreme Court ruling, which had cancelled allocations done on the first-come-first-serve basis, to say that backhaul spectrum was not covered under the judgment
New Delhi: Under attack for giving away valuable telecom spectrum without auction, the government Wednesday strongly defended administrative allocation of microwave spectrum, saying the bidding rules do not apply to backhaul airwaves, which are critical for maintaining connectivity.
With Congress calling allocation of microwave spectrum a scam, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha cited the 2012 Supreme Court ruling, which had cancelled allocations done on the first-come-first-serve basis, to say that backhaul spectrum was not covered under the judgment.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report tabled in Parliament last week said microwave access (MWA) spectrum was allocated to a telecom operator in 2015 on first-come-first-served (FCFS) basis in contravention to the recommendations of a DoT-constituted committee, while 101 applications for microwave spectrum were pending with the government.
“I want to say that the SC order of 2012 was about access spectrum and not backhaul spectrum. It is not one service provider but all those who were genuine, were given microwave spectrum on an administrative basis, before and after the order,” Sinha told reporters here.
The Congress had, earlier this week, demanded a probe into the matter following findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that a set of spectrum was allocated in 2015 on first-come-first-served basis in contravention to recommendations of a committee. The Congress had alleged that the CAG had found that various instances of spectrum mismanagement by the Department of Telecom (DoT) had caused a loss of around Rs 560 crore to the public exchequer.
“The allegations are baseless and without any evidence,” Sinha said.
The minister asserted that so far the backhaul spectrum has not been auctioned, but allocated administratively, and added that telecom regulator too had recommended the same.
To a specific question on whether there is a decision to auction such spectrum, the minister said, “So far there is no decision...we are neither considering it nor studying”. He said adequate safeguards are in place to ensure that whenever the government takes a decision, those allotted such spectrum will have to pay up, retrospectively.
Sinha also defended the decision on deferred spectrum liability, saying extending the period of making payments to 16 years would bring an additional Rs 74,446 crore to government coffers.
“When the inter-ministerial group gave recommendation (on the matter), it gave consideration to net present value and the same was the case with the Telecom Department and Telecom Commission, so the entire matter was well thought out, to see how urgent relief can be given to the sector without causing loss to exchequer,” he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Politics »
- Pay scales of 5,254 executives of hydro power PSUs regularised by govt
- Cabinet nods integrated ITR filing system, Infosys to implement ₹4,242 crore project
- Govt eases procedure for startups to seek tax exemption on investments from angel funds
- Govt panel likely to meet on Jan 24 to appoint new CBI Director: Sources
- Cabinet panel approves trebling of Numaligarh refinery capacity at Rs 22,594 crore
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Manoj Sinha defends allocation of microwave spectrum
- Bond slide in India reflects fiscal jitters about farm stimulus
- Kotak Mahindra Bank’s case to come up for hearing amid clamour for change in ownership rules
- DSG Consumer invests in personal care start-up Arata Zero Chemicals
- Gold price rises for third day, silver rates surge
Mark to Market »
- Why Tata Motors’ Project Charge at JLR is failing to recharge its shares
- Outlook on global profit growth worst since 2008 financial crisis
- Q3 results: ICICI Securities loses its retail broking crown
- High drug approvals to keep up pricing pressure for pharma firms
- Roads sector: Toll collections set to surge, but risks loom for developers