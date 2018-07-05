Infra firms wary of states’ toll exemption policies

Toll exemptions could particularly impact the build-operate-transfer model of development of road projects. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Rising incidence of state governments exempting specific vehicle categories from toll payments is causing concern among road developers and concessionaires who fear loss of revenue.

The practice, which is prominent in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, was started in Maharashtra in 2015 and was followed by Gujarat the next year. Rajasthan has also adopted this practice. More states are likely to follow.

The practice is set to impact investment in infrastructure projects, especially the BOT (build-operate-transfer)-toll model of development of road projects.

“It’s not a healthy trend. Such toll exemptions will lead to revenue shortfall and unnecessary litigation, impacting the road sector overall. Agreements signed between the concessionaires and the governments have no such clauses and adding more vehicles to the exemption category will create unnecessary problems,” said a road developer on condition of anonymity.

The centre needs to intervene to stop this practice as the states are not ready to withdraw exemptions, said the developer quoted above.

The issue has become all the more controversial with many concessionaires in Maharashtra disputing the quantum of compensation.

Payments are also made with a lag of three-six months and in many instances, payments are still pending for projects over which there is some dispute.

In Gujarat, no formula has been finalized and the state is compensating for the revenue loss on an ad hoc basis. The Rajasthan government has also not yet finalized any formula.

Rating agency Icra warned against the trend in its report on 2 July, saying around 27% of the BOT (toll) projects in Maharashtra with an outstanding debt of ₹1,110 crore and nearly 43% of the BOT projects in Rajasthan with outstanding debt of ₹3,109 crore are vulnerable because of toll exemption policies.

Liquidity stress till the receipt of compensation from the Rajasthan government could jeopardize the concessionaire’s ability to service debt in a timely manner in the absence of sponsor support or maintenance of debt service reserve account, says the Icra report.

Moreover, timeliness in receiving compensation is yet to be established given that toll exemption came into force only two months ago.

The actual traffic on a majority of state toll-road stretches is 60-65% of initial estimates, said Icra vice-president and group head Shubham Jain.

Toll exemption for select vehicle categories will be an additional burden on cash flow and would affect the debt-servicing capability. Therefore, timely and adequate reimbursements from the respective state governments will remain critical for the concessionaires from the debt-servicing point of view.