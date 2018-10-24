CBI vs CBI: Supreme Court to hear Alok Verma’s plea on Friday

Rakesh Asthana and Alok Verma

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said Alok Verma’s challenge to the government order removing him as director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be heard on Friday.

The matter was mentioned by his lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

On Wednesday, Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana were sent on leave with immediate effect.

In an order dated 23 October, the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet said M. Nageshwar Rao, currently serving as joint director of the CBI, had been appointed the interim director of the investigative agency. Part of the CBI headquarters in New Delhi was sealed on Wednesday morning.

Additionally, seven other CBI officials, part of Verma and Asthana’s teams, were also sent on leave. At the same time, the office floors of both Verma and Asthana were raided and sealed to protect any official data and documentation, according to people familiar with the developments.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court told the CBI to place on record the various criminal provisions under which the FIR was registered against two agency officials—Asthana and deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar. Justice Najmi Waziri, who was hearing the case, sought status quo to be maintained till 29 October, the next date of hearing.

On Monday evening, CBI sleuths arrested Kumar, the investigating officer of a CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing money-laundering charges against controversial Hyderabad-based meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Kumar was charged with falsifying the statement of Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Sana, a key witness in the case, in order to implicate director Verma.

Tuesday’s supplementary charge sheet against Asthana is related to the original 15 October case of criminal conspiracy and corruption filed by the CBI against him.

Asthana spearheaded several important cases such as the AgustaWestland scam, the Bihar fodder scam, the coal scam and the probe against liquor baron Vijay Mallya. He was also probing the INX Media case, allegedly involving former union minister P. Chidambaram, as well as the IRCTC tender issue case involving former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The case will be heard next on 26 October.