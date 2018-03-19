Britain slams ‘absurd’ Russian denials of spy poisoning
Brussels: British foreign secretary Boris Johnson is describing Russian claims that it is not responsible for the poisoning of a former spy as absurd, and says the UK has the full backing of its European partners.
Johnson told reporters in Brussels Monday that “Russian denials grow increasingly absurd,” with contradictory claims about whether Russia produced the nerve agent Novichok used in the 4 March attack that left Sergei Skripal and his daughter in critical condition.
He said “what people can see is that this is a classic Russian strategy of trying to conceal the needle of truth in a haystack of lies and obfuscation.”
Johnson, speaking before briefing European Union (EU) foreign ministers on developments, said many in the bloc have been victims of “malign Russian behaviour” and that Moscow is “not fooling anybody anymore.”
Latest News »
- Piramal Finance to invest Rs10,000 crore in hotel assets
- India doesn’t have a robust M&A market for tech firms: Sapphire’s Jai Das
- Chinese ambassador warns of ‘trade war’ over Trump China tariffs
- India welcomes lifting of emergency in Maldives, but says concerns remain
- Narendra Modi calls for swift APMC reforms to benefit farmers
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors