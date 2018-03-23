Congress to introduce no-confidence motion against Modi govt

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to the secretary general of the Lok Sabha on Friday informing him of the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday joined the list of parties that have submitted a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government. Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, wrote to the secretary general of the lower house on Friday informing him of the same.

“This house expresses no-confidence in the council of ministers,” the motion read, according to a report by ANI news agency, as Kharge requested it to be included in the revised list of business for Tuesday when the lower house convenes next.

This is the first time in the last four years that the largest opposition party, Congress, has moved a no-confidence motion. This is the third no-confidence motion against the council of ministers during the ongoing second half of the budget session. The other two are from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Senior Congress leaders said that the party has issued a three-line whip to make sure that there is ample presence in Lok Sabha next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, for the 15th consecutive day, both houses of the parliament continued to face disruption over a series of issues. With a continuing deadlock, neither of the two no-confidence motions could be taken up for discussion.

The government has said that it is hopeful of a breakthrough in Parliament next week.

“The government is making serious efforts to see to it that Parliament functions normally,” MoS (parliamentary affairs) Vijay Goel told PTI, adding there is also a “growing public pressure” on political parties as people expect them to do their job. Goel has met a number of political leaders, mostly opposition members, to bring consensus over legislative business.