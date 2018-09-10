Theresa May’s Brexit plans opposed by 80 rebels in her party, says former minister
Steve Baker, who resigned over Theresa May’s Brexit proposals, has warned that she may face a massive problem at the 30 September- 3 October party conference
London: British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party faces a “catastrophic split” if she persists with her so-called Chequers proposals on Brexit and 80 or more of her lawmakers are prepared to vote against the proposals, a former junior minister said.
Steve Baker, a former junior Brexit minister who resigned over May’s Brexit proposals, told the Press Association that he was not advocating a change of leader but warned May faced a massive problem at the 30 September- 3 October party conference.
“If we come out of conference with her hoping to get Chequers through on the back of Labour votes, I think the EU negotiators would probably understand that if that were done, the Tory party would suffer the catastrophic split which thus far we have managed to avoid,” Baker was quoted as saying.
More From Politics »
- Delhi CM Kejriwal launches doorstep delivery of services: 10 things to know
- Delhi government launches doorstep delivery services
- Congress leader P. Chidambaram dares BJP to contradict official data on economy
- August inflation seen easing below RBI’s mid-term target: Reuters poll
- Rahul Gandhi leads Congress’s Bharat Bandh march in Delhi
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Theresa May’s Brexit plans opposed by 80 rebels in her party, says former minister
- Oil prices rebound as supply crunch fears counter trade tariff threats
- Donald Trump says tariffs mean Ford can make Focus Active at home. Ford says it won’t
- Delhi CM Kejriwal launches doorstep delivery of services: 10 things to know
- Delhi government launches doorstep delivery services