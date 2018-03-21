How long will these powerful leaders last?

A file photo of US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP

The international pecking order is usually defined by economic and military might. That puts the US at the top of the pile, with China gaining fast in second place. But when it comes to tackling long-term global challenges such as climate change, poverty or peacemaking, it’s also vital to identify which leaders are likely to stick around.

For an alternative take on who really matters in global affairs, here is an analysis of how long some of today’s most powerful leaders might hold off the election defeats or waning powers that end political careers.

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump’s first year in office has seen surging markets and the lowest unemployment in 17 years. But that’s yet to translate into support for the president. Trump, 71, has the lowest approval rating of any modern US leader over his first 14 months. Still, the special counsel investigation into possible ties with Russia is unlikely to cut short his term. Removing Trump from office by impeachment would need a two-thirds majority in the Senate, a distant goal even if the Democrats were to win back control in November.

Xi Jinping

After the Chinese Communist Party’s repealed presidential term limits in February, the question is how long President Xi Jinping will stay. The constitutional provision barring heads of state from more than two consecutive terms was the only formal barrier keeping Xi, 64, from staying on past 2023. After being elevated to the same status as Mao Zedong in October, when his name was written into the Communist Party charter, Xi is positioned to influence China for decades to come.

Vladimir Putin

Over his 18-year rule, President Vladimir Putin has methodically neutralized any threat to his power, from ambitious oligarchs to Chechen separatists to Western sanctions. With an approval rating over 80% and total control over the political arena and national media, 65-year-old Putin won another six-year term on Sunday. But in 2024 a constitutional limit should force him to give up the presidency. He’s already sidestepped those rules once, and he’s suggested that’s not something he’d do again. The challenge is to ensure his system and his inner circle are safe after he goes.

Kim Jong Un

A coup, assassination or war with the US appear to be the main risks to Kim Jong Un. But if none of them topple him, he will probably maintain his iron grip on North Korea for decades, just as his father and grandfather did.Kim is believed to be in his thirties, so his natural lifespan could easily stretch for another forty or fifty years. Though his weight issues add an element of risk, his father, Kim Jong Il, died at 70, while his grandfather, Kim Il Sung, lived to be 82. Bloomberg Politics