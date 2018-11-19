Kumarswamy sees BJP hand in farmers’ protests

Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru: Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy on Monday said nationalised banks were issuing notices to farmers and not the state government as alleged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, setting up another confrontation between the coalition in the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

“He (Modi) misled the country,” Kumaraswamy said on Monday in Bengaluru, referring to a comment by the PM during a Chattisgarh election rally on Sunday.

The BJP has been trying to corner the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government over a yet-to-be-implemented Rs 45,000 crore farm loan waiver in the run-up to elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh as well as next years Lok Sabha polls.

Kumaraswamy said the BJP was engineering protests against the government by creating unrest in the farming community.

“I do not know why these people are protesting in the name of farmers,” he said, hinting that the BJP was engineering the agitation against the government.

On Monday, a few hundred sugarcane farmers descended on Bengaluru while several others protested in other parts of the state demanding the state government clear about Rs 450 crore dues owed to cane farmer.

Kumaraswamy said there was only about Rs 35 crore pending payments, or just 0.36%, owed by sugar the industry to cane farmers, which he said would be paid at the earliest.

A section of the influential sugarcane growing community in the state has begun agitating for a minimum support price, relief for drought affected areas and the full and speedy implementation of the loan waiver scheme.

The agitation comes weeks before the state legislature convenes in the North Karnataka district of Belagavi for the winter session. The area is also home to the largest sugarcane growing region in the state.

The coalition government has found itself at the receiving end due to lack of clarity over its farm loan waiver, which was part of the pre-election promises made by the Kumaraswamy-led JD (S).

Hit by droughts and floods, farmers in Karnataka have suffered crop losses, making it harder for the over 40 million strong community to overcome the preceding years’ scanty and unpredictable rains.

The state has sought over Rs 16,000 crore as relief from the Centre.