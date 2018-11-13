Fresh pleas on Sabarimala will be heard after review petitions: SC
Five-judge bench scheduled to hear the review petitions at 3 pm today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it clear that fresh pleas relating to the Sabarimala Temple will be heard only after it decides the earlier petitions seeking review of the judgement allowing entry of women of all age groups into the shrine in Kerala.
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that a five-judge bench was scheduled to hear the review petitions at 3 pm today.
“Writ petitions will be heard after the orders in the review petitions,” the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said while hearing the three fresh petitions filed by G Vijaya Kumar, S Jaya Rajkumar and Shailaja Vijayan challenging its September 28 verdict.
If the apex court decides to review the verdict, three fresh petitions will be heard along with the review petitions. If the court rejects review the petitions then fresh petitions will be heard independently on merits.
A batch of 48 petitions seeking review of the judgement will be taken up for consideration in-chamber by a bench of Chief Justice Gogoi and Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
On September 28, a five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, had paved the way for entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala Temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.
Also read: Of Sabarimala row and Kerala’s groundbreaking temple entry law
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Politics »
- China-backed Asia trade deal pushed back to 2019 amid delays
- Malibu fire: Miley Cyrus, Neil Young lose homes, Gaga visits shelter
- Not possible to use Aadhaar biometrics to identify the dead, UIDAI tells HC
- How much might an Irish passport be worth after Brexit? $80,000
- The troubling rise of Indo-Pak border tensions
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Fresh pleas on Sabarimala will be heard after review petitions: SC
- With Uber Eats’ fast growth comes potential for profit
- From Google to Facebook, Big Data is driving green energy shift
- China-backed Asia trade deal pushed back to 2019 amid delays
- Apple has a plan B as iPhone demand peaks; many suppliers don’t