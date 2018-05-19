B.S. Yeddyurappa resigns as Karnataka chief minister ahead of floor test

A file photo of senior BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa. Photo: AP

New Delhi: The three-day old B.S. Yeddyurappa government in Karnataka collapsed on Saturday, with the chief minister announcing his decision to resign without facing a trust vote.

The Supreme Court had on Friday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4pm today, drastically slashing the 15-day window given by Governor Vajubhai Vala to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister Yeddyurappa to prove his majority.

“I am going to resign as chief minister....I will go to Raj Bhavan and submit my resignation. “I will not face confidence vote....I am going to resign,” he told the Assembly after a brief emotional speech. Yeddyurappa said he would now “go to the people”.

His resignation will pave the way for formation of a government led by JD(S) state chief H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has the backing of the Congress. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221. Polling for two seats was not held due to various reasons, while Kumaraswamy won from two places.

Yeddurappa was sworn in as chief minister on 17 May, two days after the results were declared and the governor accepted his claim to form government. The decision was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Congress and the JD (S) and passing interim orders on their petition, the court on Friday directed that the floor test be conducted on Saturday.

Elections held on 12 May to 222 of the state’s 224 seats have resulted in a hung assembly with the BJP having 104 MLAs, while the Congress won 78 seats and JD(S) 37. Polling in two seats will be held later.