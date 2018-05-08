Rahul Gandhi ready to be PM if Congress becomes largest party in 2019 polls

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. File photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he is ready to be the prime minister in 2019 if his party bags the highest number of seats among the fast growing alliance of opposition parties in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

“If the Congress party is the biggest party, then yes,” Gandhi said, responding to a question at an interaction in Bengaluru.

“...It is highly unlikely that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government, and it is close to impossible that Narendra Modi will be prime minister,” he said.

Gandhi said his father Rajiv Gandhi had been unable to “withstand opposition unity” despite having 415 seats and 40% vote share. “Today, every single opposition member has one goal in mind, remove the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” he said.