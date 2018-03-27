Cambridge Analytica-Congress links: BJP seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology over whistleblower’s claims

The Congress and Rahul Gandhi must apologize to the nation over revelations by the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, says Ravi Shankar Prasad. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday cited a Cambridge Analytica whistleblower’s deposition to claim that the controversial data firm had worked for the Congress and demanded an apology from its president Rahul Gandhi, saying he stood “exposed”.

Christopher Wylie, a former Cambridge Analytica employee turned whistleblower, in a deposition before the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in London said the company had worked extensively in India and believed it was employed by the Congress.

“The whistleblower has publicly confirmed that the Congress was indeed their client. Rahul Gandhi had been trying to divert attention. Today, he stands exposed. The Congress and Rahul Gandhi must apologize to the nation,” Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Tuesday.

This vindicates what the BJP had been been saying from day one, he said.

“Cambridge Analytica is in the dock for data theft and trying to manipulate voters using unlawful means. Congress needs to apologize to the nation for data theft and trying to manipulate voters. Rahul Gandhi needs to apologize to the nation for trying to subvert India’s election process using the Brahmastra of Cambridge Analytica,” he said.

Prasad also dismissed the Congress’ allegation that the BJP had used the firm’s services, calling it a “pack of lies”.