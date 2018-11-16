 North Korea tests new weapon, Yonhap reports - Livemint
North Korea tests new weapon, Yonhap reports

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un guided the test of a newly-developed high-tech strategic weapon, and the test proceeded with success

Last Published: Fri, Nov 16 2018. 04 01 AM IST
Clementine Fletcher, Bloomberg
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Photo: AFP
New York: North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un guided the test of a newly-developed high-tech strategic weapon, and the test proceeded with success, Yonhap reported, citing North Korea’s state-run TV.

The news came three days after a US think tank said Monday it had identified at least 13 of an estimated 20 undeclared missile operating bases inside North Korea, underscoring the challenge for American negotiators hoping to persuade Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles.

In reports released by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, researcher Joseph Bermudez said maintenance and minor infrastructure improvements have been observed at some of the sites, despite the ongoing negotiations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump pledged to work toward denuclearisation at their landmark June summit in Singapore, but the agreement was short on specifics and negotiations have made little headway.

First Published: Fri, Nov 16 2018. 03 55 AM IST
