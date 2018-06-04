Centre sends 1,000 paramilitary troops to restore peace in Shillong

A file photo of securitymen keeping vigil in Shillong after clashes.

New Delhi: About 1,000 central paramilitary personnel have been sent to Meghalaya to tackle the situation in Shillong, which has been on edge since 31 March following clashes between residents of the city’s Punjabi Line area and Khasi drivers of state-run buses.

Top officials of the Union home ministry were also in touch with the state government officials and getting regular information about the prevailing situation in the Meghalaya capital.

Adequate forces have been sent to Shillong to control the situation as per the request of the state government, a ministry official said. Another official said around 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been sent to Meghalaya. A company of paramilitary force comprises of 100 personnel.

The Meghalaya capital was under curfew on Saturday following clashes between police and locals on 1 June. Later that night, the army carried out a flag march in various localities.