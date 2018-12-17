Hours after taking charge as MP CM, Kamal Nath clears farm loan waiver

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. Photo: PTI

Bhopal: Hours after taking oath of office Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath cleared the proposal of waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh as promised by Congress president Rahul Gandhi ahead of assembly polls.

After Nath signed the relevant file, Rajesh Rajora, Principal Secretary, Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, issued an order in this regard.

The order stated, “Madhya Pradesh Government has taken a decision to write off short-term crop loan of eligible farmers up to the limit of Rs two lakh, as on March 31, 2018, from nationalised and cooperative banks.” Addressing a public rally on June 7 at Pipliya Mandi in Mandsaur district, Gandhi had announced his party would waive farm loans within 10 days of coming to power in the state.

“Here Kamal Nath (MP Congress president) and Jyotiraditya Scindia (the state Congress poll campaign committee chairman) are sitting. The day the Congress comes to power in MP, count 10 days, I say with guarantee that farmer loans will be waived within 10 days. It won’t take even the eleventh day,” Gandhi had said at the rally.

Later, this announcement was included in the Congress manifesto, titled Rs.Vachan Patra’.

The Congress president had reiterated the farm loan waiver promise repeatedly during the campaigning for the November 28 assembly elections.

Soon after Nath signed the file, Gandhi tweeted: CM, Madhya Pradesh, waives farm loans. 1 done. 2 to go.

Six farmers were killed in police firing at Pipliya Mandi during an agitation in June last year.

The Congress won 114 assembly seats and secured the support of seven more MLAs - SP (1) and BSP (2) and four independents - to cross the majority mark of 116 in the 230- member Assembly.

Nath was sworn in as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh this afternoon.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the 72-year-old Congress veteran who was at the forefront in steering the party to a win in the assembly polls.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.