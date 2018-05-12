Karnataka exit polls divided over BJP, Congress, JDS seen kingmaker

People queue up to cast their ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka assembly elections in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Karnataka exit polls, released after polling ended for 222 out of 224 seats on Saturday, indicated a tight race between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress with the possibility of the Janata Dal (Secular), or JDS, emerging as a kingmaker in the event of a hung assembly.

The exit polls run by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-CVoter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party by getting 95-114 and 97-109 seats, respectively. They put the Congress tally at 73-82 and 87-99, respectively, and saw JDS cornering 32-43 and 21-30 seats.

Any party will need the support of 113 MLAs to form a new government.

The Times Now-VMR and India Today-Axis My India said the Congress will emerge as the largest party, predicted the party’s victory on 90-103 and 106-118 seats, respectively. They predicted 80-93 and 79-82 seats for the BJP. Times Now put the likely tally of the JDS at 31-39 while India Today put its figure at 22-30 seats.

News X predicted 102-110, 72-78 and 35-39 seats for the BJP, Congress and JDS, respectively.

India Today predicted the vote share of the Congress and the BJP at 39% and 35%, respectively while Republic TV pegged vote share for the parties at 36% and 38.25%.

The channels were, however, revising the figures as more data kept pouring in.

The Congress had won 122 seats in 2013 Karnataka elections following a split in the BJP, which was reduced to 40 seats while the JDS also got 40 seats.

Both the BJP and the Congress ran a spirited campaign in Karnataka this year with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with 21 rallies. Rahul Gandhi and chief minister Siddaramaiah led the Congress’ bid to ensure that it defies anti-incumbency to retain power.

The BJP has declared B.S. Yeddyurappa as its chief ministerial candidate.