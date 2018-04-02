Winnie Mandela has died at 81 due to a long illness

Winnie Mandela played a key part in the anti-apartheid campaign to end white-minority rule but her place in history was also stained by controversy. Photo: Reuters

Winnie Mandela, the second wife of Nelson Mandela and a leading politician in her own right, has died at the age of 81, South Africa’s Herald newspaper reported, citing her Personal Assistant Zodwa Zwane.

Winnie Mandela died peacefully on Monday following a long illness, a family spokesman said. “She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year,” Victor Dlamini said in a statement. “She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

Winnie Mandela, who was married to Nelson Mandela for 38 years, played a key part in the anti-apartheid campaign to end white-minority rule but her place in history was also stained by controversy.