Kerala witnesses heavy rains, 4 killed and thousands moved to evacuation camps

Bengaluru: Flooding and landslips were witnessed across Kerala on Monday, as heavy rainfall lashed the state, leaving at least four dead and forcing about 3,000 people to move to relief camps, besides disrupting normal life, especially in central and southern districts, according to local reports.

Nine passenger trains were cancelled and several low-lying areas in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts are cut off from the mainland as the roads and the rail network was severely affected, said the government. Revenue minister E. Chandrasekharan said crops worth ₹8 crore have been damaged.

Hundreds of houses were also submerged. A Shiva temple in Aluva on the banks of the river Periyar has also gone under the water, which usually is taken by residents of the area as a sign of excessive rain.

Kerala has been receiving heavy rainfall for weeks now, with some areas experiencing continuous rain for the last 36 hours, and disrupting normal life.

Nine people have been killed so far by the rains since 9 July, including Monday’s fatalities, the state disaster management authority said.

In an emergency meeting, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked district collectors to be on high vigil. The families of the victims and those who lost property will be compensated by the government on an urgent basis, he said.