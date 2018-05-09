BJP pulls out all the stops to wrest coastal Karnataka from Congress

BJP won 14 of the 24 seats in coastal Karnataka in the 2008 polls, but managed only five in 2013. Photo: Ramegowda Bopaiah/Mint

Mangalauru/Udupi, Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the charge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to regain control of coastal Karnataka—a region the party ceded to the Congress in the last election to the state assembly.

Not only did Modi begin his election campaign in the region, in Udupi, he wound it down on Wednesday with a final visit to Chikmagalur.

Traditionally this region, accounting for 24 seats, has been the domain of the saffron party. In 2008, when it first formed the government, the BJP had won 14 of the 24 seats; in 2013 this shrank to five.

“After many, many years, the entire cadre in coastal Karnataka is working in the campaign. This means that our workforce has increased manifold. The best part is that the younger generation is influenced by PM Modi and they are joining us in big numbers in this region,” Captain Ganesh Karnik, chief whip of the opposition in the state legislative council told Mint.

At the heart of the BJP’s campaign in the coastal region are the foot soldiers of Shakti Kendras. These are small units, with each kendra in charge of the electoral campaign in five polling booths, each of which has 800-1,000 voters. Nine Shakti Kendras form a Mahashakti Kendras, another key unit in the campaign structure which oversees campaigning of nearly 40,000 voters. One party worker has been assigned for every 10 voters and a different strategy is applied for three carefully classified households—party supporter, neutral or non-supporter.

“For all our functionaries at the booth level, we have had 5-6 training sessions which includes use of social media and how to raise issues during campaign. There is a WhatsApp group for each Mahashakti Kendra which includes members of all the Shakti Kendras falling under it and other stakeholders,” said Girish Kottary, chief of the east zone of the Mahashakti Kendra of South Mangalore assembly constituency.

“Each page pramukh (in-charge of 5-6 households listed on a page of the voter’s list) has a separate WhatsApp group with voters from their area. All the day-to-day developments including campaign details, rally schedules and publicity material is regularly shared over it,” Kottary added.

Voters in the region believe the BJP will have to reassert itself electorally in the region, if it is to regain power in Karnataka.

“This is one of the strongest BJP campaigns I have seen in coastal Karnataka in the past few elections. Their workers are everywhere. Coastal region will be significant if the BJP wants to come back to power in the state,” said Ramprasad Prabhu, a who runs a tailoring shop in Mangalore constituency. Dakshin Kannada district was a weak spot for the party in the 2013 elections as it won just one out of its seven assembly constituencies.