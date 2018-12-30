PM Narendra Modi renames 3 islands of Andaman and Nicobar
The Ross Island was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep
Last Published: Sun, Dec 30 2018. 06 38 PM IST
Port Blair: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced renaming of three islands of Andaman and Nicobar on the occasion of 75th anniversary of Tricolour hoisting by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose here.
The Ross Island was renamed as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, the Neil Island would now be known as Shaheed Dweep and the Havelock Island as Swaraj Dweep, Modi said during a speech. The PM also released a commemorative stamp, its first-day cover and a Rs-75 coin on this special day. He also announced setting up of a deemed university after Bose.
Earlier, Modi visited the Marina Park here and hoisted a national flag on a 150-feet high mast.
He also paid floral tribute at Netaji’s statue in the park.
