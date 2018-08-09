Harivansh, from editor to new Rajya Sabha deputy chairman

Although Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh became a parliamentarian in 2014, his association with the high offices in Delhi started in the 1990s. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: First-time Rajya Sabha member of Janata Dal (United), or JDU, Harivansh, was elected as the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Although Harivansh became a parliamentarian in 2014, his association with the high offices in Delhi started in the 1990s when he was appointed additional information adviser, joint secretary, prime minister’s office (PMO), when veteran socialist leaders Vishwanath Pratap Singh and Chandra Shekhar were prime ministers of the country. During his tenure at the PMO, which started in June 1990 when Singh was prime minister, his one-year term was under two prime ministers. With an ideological leanings of a socialist, Harivansh only uses his first name and avoids his surname, a sign of a caste identity of a person.

In his welcome address on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the journalistic and writing career of Harivansh. In an interesting anecdote, Modi said during his journalism days, Harivansh ran a column on how an ideal parliamentarian should be. Modi added that then even Harivansh did not know he would be a parliamentarian, but now he had the perfect platform to work with other parlimentarians and take his vision ahead. Modi also spoke about how the story of Dashrath Manjhi, the mountain man from Bihar, was first reported by Harivansh.

PM @narendramodi in the Rajya Sabha where he congratulated Shri Harivansh, on his election as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/1GkviQGROn — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 9, 2018

The political rise of Harivansh can be attributed to his close ties within the JDU, and his NDA partners, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Even though Harivansh started his political career in the JDU since he is a close aide of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, the parliamentarian is equally well connected within the BJP and is a personal friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The association of Harivansh and Modi goes back to the days when Harivansh was working for a newspaper in Ranchi, Jharkhand, while Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

From being an editor of a newspaper, Prabhat Khabar, a Hindi daily based in Ranchi from June 1991 to June 2016, Harivansh is an accomplished writer. He has written and edited at least 11 books. Although Harivanshi is a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, his formative years were spent in Varanasi. After completing his school, Harivansh moved to the Benaras Hindu University where he studied M.A. (Economics) and also did a diploma in journalism.

The 62-year-old editor-turned-politician was born in Ballia, a border region between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.