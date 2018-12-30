Sheikh Hasina seeks unprecedented fourth term as Bangladesh’s premier

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh’s 104 million voters will choose their next government Sunday. Polling started at 8 a.m. with analysts forecasting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be re-elected, extending her rule as the longest serving premier since the nation became independent in 1971.

As of early afternoon, nine people had been killed in clashes between the ruling and the opposition party workers, according to Bengali language newspaper Prothom Alo. Bangladesh’s $250 billion economy is expanding at 7.9 percent, making it among the fastest-growing in Asia. The nation is the second-largest exporter of apparel, which accounts for 13 percent of its gross domestic product.

