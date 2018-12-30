Sheikh Hasina seeks unprecedented fourth term as Bangladesh’s premier
Bangladesh’s $250 billion economy is expanding at 7.9 percent, making it among the fastest-growing in Asia
Bangladesh’s 104 million voters will choose their next government Sunday. Polling started at 8 a.m. with analysts forecasting that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to be re-elected, extending her rule as the longest serving premier since the nation became independent in 1971.
As of early afternoon, nine people had been killed in clashes between the ruling and the opposition party workers, according to Bengali language newspaper Prothom Alo. Bangladesh’s $250 billion economy is expanding at 7.9 percent, making it among the fastest-growing in Asia. The nation is the second-largest exporter of apparel, which accounts for 13 percent of its gross domestic product.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Politics »
- Govt seen going full throttle on labour reforms in 2019
- Focussing on identifying areas which have escaped tax net: Revenue Secy
- India’s robust economic growth to continue in 2019: CII
- Meghalaya mishap: Navy team leader, NDRF personnel enters mine shaft
- Why 2018 will be a landmark year for India-US strategic relationship
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Reliance, BP get key ship on KG-D6 for expediting gas output
- Sheikh Hasina seeks unprecedented fourth term as Bangladesh’s premier
- Sebi plans to strengthen market surveillance system, data warehouse tool
- Govt seen going full throttle on labour reforms in 2019
- Focussing on identifying areas which have escaped tax net: Revenue Secy