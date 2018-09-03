Congress calls TRS meeting a flop show, questions source of funds

Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Congress in Telangana termed the Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s (TRS) “Pragathi Nivedana Sabha” public meeting held on Sunday a flop show and questioned the source of the money spent by the TRS for the event attended by lakhs of people.

MLA A. Revanth Reddy of the Congress alleged that the TRS misused state transport corporation vehicles to transport people from districts to the venue.

“If you want 25 lakh people (as claimed by TRS) to gather for a public meeting, you have to provide at least 2.5 lakh vehicles. They spent more than ₹500 crore in publicity. We are asking KCR (chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao) what the source of the money was,” Reddy said at a press conference on Monday.

Prior to the meeting on Sunday, state information technology minister K.T. Rama Rao, the son of the chief minister, declined to disclose how much was being spent on the TRS event. Rao instead queried whether the Congress was asked the same question with respect to its national president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana in August.

“If K.T. Rama Rao wants to debate with us on the expenditure incurred on Rahul Gandhi’s visit, we are ready to discuss it in public and we will provide all details,” Reddy said in response to Rao’s statement.

On Sunday, political circles were rife with rumours that KCR would announce early elections in the state.

“The Congress is ready to contest early elections. We are fully prepared,” Reddy said.