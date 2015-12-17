Nachiket Mor to head Gates Foundation in India

New Delhi: Nachiket Mor, a member of the central board of the Reserve Bank of India, will take over as the head of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in India from March. He is currently a senior adviser for health with the world’s largest private foundation.

Mor will replace Girindre Beeharry who took over as the director, India country office, of the foundation in 2012.

Mor has worked with ICICI Bank Ltd for 20 years starting from 1987 and became a member of its board in 2001. From 2007 till 2011, he served as the founding president of ICICI Foundation and during this period he was also the chair of the governing council of IFMR Trust and Board Chair of FINO. He is also the board chair of CARE India, an NGO working on social issues with special focus on is the empowerment of women and girls from poor and marginalised communities.

Apart from a major focus on health, Gates Foundation in India is working towards financial inclusion as well. In an interview on 14 December, Foundation co-chair Bill Gates had said that 2016 will be the year of financial inclusion.

Mor’s appointment gels with the focus area of Gates Foundation. It was a committee headed by Mor which proposed the idea of differentiated banking structure leading to the award of in-principle licence for small finance banks and payments bank, which is expected to change the way banking is done in India. It will go a long distance in fostering financial inclusion by providing banking services to the poor in remote parts of the country.

Gates foundation also works in the fields of sanitation and agriculture, working with most vulnerable communities of the country.